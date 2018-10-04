Rebuilding beloved Medford playground

MEDFORD, Ore. — Dozens of volunteers are getting their hands dirty rebuilding the playground at Bear Creek Park in Medford this week.
The playground, first built in 1988, is expanding from 9500 to 1400 square feet.
They’ve been there all week, from sunrise to sunset, aiming to build it in just one week.
But volunteers like Bethany Brown say they’re behind schedule and can use all the help they can get.
“This is my first day out here,” she said. “[I’m] going to try and make it out here a few more days if I can. But we’re all having a really good time, it’s fun to see people coming together from all over the community to help build.”
Medford Parks and Recreation is still looking for volunteers.
If you’d like to get involved, here’s the link:
The playground is expected to be complete by October 6th.
