Recalled chicken shipped to California, 7 other states

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. – More than two million pounds of chicken is being recalled because it may be contaminated with metal.
Arkansas-based Simmons Foods is issuing the voluntary recall for fresh and frozen chicken products produced from October 21st through November 4th of this year labeled “P-1949,” “P-486,” or “P-5837” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
All affected products were shipped to institutions in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania.
The company discovered the potential problem through its own systems, according to its website, stating there are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from consuming the chicken.
You can find more information at the USDA’s website.