Recession Recovery: Oregon median household incomes make significant gains

MEDFORD, Ore.– A new analysis of median household incomes by state economists are showing a decade later, Oregonians’ incomes are finally starting to recover after The Great Recession.
In a report released last Thursday, the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis found that the state’s median household income as a whole now matches that of the U.S. national average. In some cases, 2017 data shows the bottom 55 percent or those with incomes of $67,000 or less were equal to or higher than the national average.
While large population bases like Portland can still skew the data, a study was performed on Medford’s household income groups showing that it has also made significant gains since the crash of 2008.
“Most percentiles of household incomes generally have recovered back to their pre-recession peaks,” said Guy Tauer, a regional economist for Jackson and Josephine County. “This recent data really shows that we have by and large recovered back to those levels of household income, adjusted for inflation, that we were at 10 years ago.”
Using data collected from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, the analysis showed the median household incomes of five percentiles, or groups, each adjusted for inflation.
What can be seen is that the top 10 percent of households made the most gains, increasing incomes by 27 percent. But even the bottom 50 percent of households made large improvements by the end of 2015 into 2017.
“The rising tide has lifted many boats, even those in the lower income percentiles as well,” said Tauer.
Many industries have helped to bring these incomes back up, according to Tauer. Industries like healthcare, leisure and hospitality, and manufacturing have all helped to add jobs over the years.
However, Tauer says this collection was a good snapshot of the state overall but the survey sizes were only of a small pool and won’t reflect everyone’s experience.
“Individual cases vary,” he said. “Everyone, just because the median may go up, certainly those folks – there’s a lot of industries that have not come back as strongly as others.”
Economists like Tauer say at this current time, it’s believed economic growth may be slower this year compared to 2018 but there doesn’t seem to be worry of another recession hitting southern Oregon anytime soon.
