Record amounts of rainfall around Jackson County

Eagle Point, Ore. – Parts of Jackson County are seeing record amounts of rainfall, which is leading to some flood watches and warnings across the county.

The Rogue River is currently at 9.5 feet, flood stage is 10 feet. Flooding of low lying farms, lawns and pastures is possible.

Monday morning, rain rates were up to 0.5″ an hour through the Applegate Valley.

A flood warning has been extended for the Rogue River near Eagle Point from Monday through Tuesday afternoon.

Meteorologist Matt Jordan said the rain is a welcome sight, but not all at once.

“It is good that we are having rain, usually it is better to have it more wide-spread over a period of time. A lot of rain in a short time can cause problems especially with loose soil and the possibility of flooding especially with streams that can’t hold that much water,” Jordan said.

The rain is expected to continue through Monday night.

