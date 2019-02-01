Record-breaking drug bust in Italy

GENOA, Italy (NBC) – Italian authorities said Thursday they made the biggest drug bust in 25 years at the Port of Genoa.
Video released Friday shows federal and financial police seizing more than two tons of cocaine loaded on a container ship.
The drugs were discovered inside a container that was headed from Colombia to Barcelona, Spain.
Police said the haul was worth over a half billion dollars.
Investigators replaced the bricks of cocaine with bricks of salt and let the shipment continue to Barcelona.
In Barcelona, Spanish police arrested a 59-year-old man when he tried to pick up the shipment.
Police attributed the drugs to an organized group called “The Gulf Clan.”
British and Colombian police helped track the shipment.