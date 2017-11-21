Home
Record high temperatures recorded across the region

Record high temperatures recorded across the region

Local News Top Stories

MEDFORD, Ore. – It was unseasonably warm in Southern Oregon Tuesday. In fact, high temperature records for November 21 were broken across the region. A warm front moved to our north and helped produce some much warmer temperatures than normal.

Medford reached a high of 70°, blowing past the record of 67° set back in 1974.

Klamath Falls reached 64°. The previous record of 60° was set in 1971.

In Roseburg, it got up to 73°, topping the record set in 1933 of 65°

Montague, California hit 68°. 61° was the previous record set in 1971.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics