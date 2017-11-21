Record high temperatures recorded across the region

MEDFORD, Ore. – It was unseasonably warm in Southern Oregon Tuesday. In fact, high temperature records for November 21 were broken across the region. A warm front moved to our north and helped produce some much warmer temperatures than normal.
Medford reached a high of 70°, blowing past the record of 67° set back in 1974.
Klamath Falls reached 64°. The previous record of 60° was set in 1971.
In Roseburg, it got up to 73°, topping the record set in 1933 of 65°
Montague, California hit 68°. 61° was the previous record set in 1971.