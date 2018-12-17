Record holiday travel predicted

(NBC News) – This may be a record year for holiday travel.
Starting Thursday, the friendly skies will be getting a little friendlier for the holidays. Airlines are adding more flights, 143,000 more seats per day, to make room for the 46 million people who are expected to fly for the holidays
That’s the most ever.
As busy it’ll be in the skies, it’ll likely be busier on the roads.
“112 million will be traveling this year,” says AAA’s Tamra Johnson. “That is the highest travel volume for end-of-year travel since AAA’s been tracking it since 2001.”
Johnson says more Americans have more money to spend because of a stronger economy, and because they’re spending less on gas.
In addition, many people will be using the holidays to burn unused vacation time at true vacation hot spots.
“Locations like Florida, California, Hawaii, Dominican Republic as well as Mexico are on the Top Ten list,” Johnson says.
Read more: http://bit.ly/2Gh79un