Record number of Americans quit their jobs in November

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November, a record number in what’s being called the “Great Resignation.”

Restaurant and healthcare workers account for much of these numbers.

It’s in part a response to job openings greatly outnumbering those looking for work, leading to increased mobility.

According to the Labor Department, employers posted 10.6 million job openings in November, which is actually down from the 11.1 million postings in October.

The latest numbers show 6.7 million people were hired in November.

These numbers are a confident sign that the U.S. job market is recovering and bouncing back strong from the COVID-19 recession.