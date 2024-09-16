Record Setting retardant drops by Medford Air Tanker Base

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford air tanker base has set a new all time record this fire season.

The Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest says 330 loads of fire retardant has been delivered out of Medford.

That’s over 1.6 million gallons. By the way, the base has supported 66 large fires in the Southern Oregon region and beyond.

There have been 67 dispatches just in Oregon, and 25 in California. But tankers have also made it all the way to Washington, Idaho, Utah, and even Wyoming from Medford.

The Forest Service says the base continues to prove invaluable in supporting interagency firefighting efforts the.

