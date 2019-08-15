Recreation area near Eugene evacuated due to fire

LANE COUNTY, Ore. – A popular recreation area outside of Eugene was evacuated due to a wildfire.
At 1:17 p.m. Thursday, Lane County officials issued a Level 3 (go) evacuation notice for Mt. Pisgah in the Howard Buford Recreation Area immediately south of Springfield and a few miles southwest of Eugene.
Everyone within the park was ordered to leave via the main entrance to avoid the fire burning on the east side of the park.
The Oregon Department of Forestry is at the scene.
There is no word yet as to the cause of the fire.