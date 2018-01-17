Recreational cannabis proposal in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A medical marijuana dispensary owner said he wants to ask voters in Klamath Falls to overturn a ban on recreational sales.
Dispensary owner Edward Medina briefed Klamath Falls City Council on his plans Tuesday evening. “We’re asking to overturn the bans on recreational cannabis businesses in the city of Klamath Falls.”
The petition initiative would also create a cannabis advisory committee and a 3% retail tax on cannabis sales.
“The 3% is a tax that the city can decide to spend any way that they choose,” explained Medina. “In addition, they will get their share of the 17% sales tax the state collects.”
Medina opened his medical marijuana dispensary in March of 2014.
“I never expected to become a lawyer, a politician, a doctor, and a businessman just to run a cannabis dispensary,” said Medina. But that’s pretty much where it’s at.”
Medina believes the time is right for the city to begin recreational sales. “We’re talking about an agricultural crop, we’re an agricultural community – we need to add this to our agenda.”
Medina and co-petitioner Marianne Yong hope to place the initiative before city voters in the November 6th general election.
“I was very happy with the outcome tonight,” added Medina. “I really believe that the city is realizing that this is coming.”
If the petition is cleared for circulation, backers would need to collect over 1,700 signatures to place the issue before voters in Klamath Falls.
The signatures would have to be verified by August 8th.