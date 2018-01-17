Home
Recreational cannabis proposal in Klamath Falls

Recreational cannabis proposal in Klamath Falls

Local News Top Stories , , , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A medical marijuana dispensary owner said he wants to ask voters in Klamath Falls to overturn a ban on recreational sales.

Dispensary owner Edward Medina briefed Klamath Falls City Council on his plans Tuesday evening. “We’re asking to overturn the bans on recreational cannabis businesses in the city of Klamath Falls.”

The petition initiative would also create a cannabis advisory committee and a 3% retail tax on cannabis sales.

“The 3% is a tax that the city can decide to spend any way that they choose,” explained Medina. “In addition, they will get their share of the 17% sales tax the state collects.”

Medina opened his medical marijuana dispensary in March of 2014.

“I never expected to become a lawyer, a politician, a doctor, and a businessman just to run a cannabis dispensary,” said Medina.  But that’s pretty much where it’s at.”

Medina believes the time is right for the city to begin recreational sales. “We’re talking about an agricultural crop, we’re an agricultural community – we need to add this to our agenda.”

Medina and co-petitioner Marianne Yong hope to place the initiative before city voters in the November 6th general election.

“I was very happy with the outcome tonight,” added Medina. “I really believe that the city is realizing that this is coming.”

If the petition is cleared for circulation, backers would need to collect over 1,700 signatures to place the issue before voters in Klamath Falls.

The signatures would have to be verified by August 8th.

 

Lyle Ahrens

KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s.  He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful. 

He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand.  A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer.  In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.

“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain.  Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.

When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics