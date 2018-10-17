Recreational marijuana officially legal in Canada

MONTREAL, Canada – Canada’s new law legalizing the recreational use of marijuana took effect across the country today.
The maple leaf is turning “green” starting Wednesday, Canada our neighbor to the north becomes one of two countries in the world to legalize marijuana for recreational use fulfilling a campaign promise made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He said, “We will soon have a new system in place, one that keeps cannabis out of the hands of our kids and keeps profits away from organized crime.”
Trudeau’s government also expected to pardon Canadians convicted of simple marijuana possession.
The details of who can indulge—and where they can buy—will vary from province to province, but it is legal coast to coast. Unlike here in the U.S., where only nine states, along with Washington, D.C. have legalized marijuana for recreational use…
Medical marijuana is legal in 31 states, with 60 percent of Americans saying they support legalized marijuana…
Canada’s largest bank estimates that legal cannabis could add up to $8 billion to the economy.
Polls show widespread support for the measure, which parliament passed in June. Opposition politicians say it jeopardizes the health and safety of Canadians.
As for foreign visitors, it will remain illegal to bring cannabis across a Canadian border – no matter where you’re going.
Some economists are comparing this to the 1920s, in the prohibition era in the United States, when Canadian alcohol companies actually carved out the market—companies like Seagrams. They say that now, during this era, that manufacturers of marijuana in this country are going to have that exact same opportunity.