Red Cross looking for blood & platelet donors

MEDFORD, Ore.- The Red Cross is looking for people to donate blood and platelets before the summer ends.

The Red Cross says donors are critically needed to support hospitals around-the-clock demand.

Type O blood donors or anyone giving platelets are especially needed to keep hospital shelves stocked through August.

Anyone who donates from August 1st through August 31st will get a $20 Amazon gift card.

Go to RedCrossBlood.org/Help for more details.

