Red Cross looking for blood & platelet donors

MEDFORD, Ore.- The Red Cross is looking for people to donate blood and platelets before the summer ends.
The Red Cross says donors are critically needed to support hospitals around-the-clock demand.
Type O blood donors or anyone giving platelets are especially needed to keep hospital shelves stocked through August.
Anyone who donates from August 1st through August 31st will get a $20 Amazon gift card.
Go to RedCrossBlood.org/Help for more details.
© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.