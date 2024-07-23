Red Cross looking for blood & platelet donors

Posted by Lauren Pretto July 22, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore.- The Red Cross is looking for people to donate blood and platelets before the summer ends.

The Red Cross says donors are critically needed to support hospitals around-the-clock demand.

Type O blood donors or anyone giving platelets are especially needed to keep hospital shelves stocked through August.

Anyone who donates from August 1st through August 31st will get a $20 Amazon gift card.

Go to RedCrossBlood.org/Help for more details.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Lauren Pretto
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Lauren Pretto grew up in Livermore, California and attended University of California, Santa Cruz, graduating with a double major in Film/Digital Media and Literature with a concentration in Creative Writing. Lauren is a lover of books, especially Agatha Christie and Gothic novels. When her nose isn't buried in a book, she knits, bakes, and writes.
Reporter
Skip to content