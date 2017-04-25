Red Cross providing free smoke alarm installation

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Cascades region of the Red Cross is trying to make sure everyone that needs smoke alarms has them.
The Red Cross in Oregon is installing smoke detectors, for free, in homes that need them.
According to the Red Cross, about seven people in the United States die every day from a home fire. They say a working smoke detector can cut the risk of dying in half.
If you’re in need of working smoke alarms, call (503) 528-5783. You can also schedule an appointment by visiting redcross.org/cascadeshomefire or by e-mailing [email protected].