Red Cross says U.S. blood supply ‘dangerously low’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – Blood donations are urgently needed now.

According to the American Red Cross and two other organizations, the U.S. blood supply is at a dangerously low level.

Surging COVID-19 cases, severe weather, declines in donor turnout, canceled blood drives and staffing issues are all contributing to the shortage. Plus, donated blood has a short shelf-life and supplies must be constantly replenished.

Centers across the country are reporting less than one day’s supply of certain types of blood.

The type O positive is given to patients more than any other type, so if you have O positive blood, your donation is most needed. Luckily, it’s also the most common blood type.

You can schedule an appointment to donate at http://www.redcrossblood.org