Red Flag Warning issued in parts of Josephine County ahead of July 4

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A Red Flag Warning goes into effect in parts of Josephine County Wednesday night and firefighters are getting the word out.

The warning will be in effect from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday.

Any fires could spread rapidly.

As of right now, legal fireworks are still allowed in Grants Pass city limits on July 4 between 6 and 11 p.m.

But if the Red Flag Warning is extended into Thursday night, the use of all fireworks will be prohibited in the city.

Deputy Chief Joe Hyatt with the Grants Pass Fire Department told NBC5 News the agency would make sure to keep residents updated.

National Weather Service has stated they don’t anticipate having a Red Flag Warning during those period of times. If, for some reason, one was issued, we would post over our social media and everywhere we could that the use of fireworks would be prohibited in the city. That would include the commercial display that’s planned in the city of Grants Pass.

Fireworks are still not allowed in certain areas on July 4 regardless of the Red Flag Warning being potentially extended.

To view maps of the city’s firework exclusion zones, please visit Grants Pass Fire’s Facebook page.

Remember, if someone starts a fire, in addition to possible fines, they could be held liable financially.

