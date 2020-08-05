Red Salmon Complex grows to nearly 4,000 acres in Northern California

SHASTA-TRINITY NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. – A series of wildfires burning in Northern California now cover over 3,000 acres.
On July 27, lightning sparked the Red Salmon Complex about 14 miles northwest of Willow Creek, California in a remote part of the Shasta-Trinity National Forest.
By August 5, the numerous wildfires burned 3,919 acres and were 0% contained. The largest and most active fire in the complex, the Red Fire, was 3,178 acres in size between Salmon Trailhead and Black Mountain.
Access to Big Rock River has been closed to the public due to helicopters using the area for gathering water.
For the latest information, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/article/6891/52905/