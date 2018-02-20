Redding doctor facing more sexual abuse charges

REDDING, Calif. – Sex abuse charges against a Redding physician continue to pile up.
On February 8, 2018, the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office charged Redding neurologist Hamid Rabiee with nine felony counts, including sexual exploitation of patients, sexual battery by restraint, and false imprisonment.
The D.A.’s office said the charges stem from multiple separate complaints from four female patients under Dr. Rabiee’s care. Each of the alleged victims claims Dr. Rabiee touched their intimate parts under the guise of legitimate medical treatment. Victims reported he touched their buttocks, breast and vaginal areas.
All alleged victims were not aware of the others’ reports, prosecutors said. The incidents reportedly occurred over a five-year period.
On February 20, prosecutors announced more charges related to alleged inappropriate contact with patients. The new criminal complaint alleges 19 felony counts, including sexual battery by restraint, false imprisonment and sexual penetration by an object. According to the D.A.’s office, the charges came as four more patients came forward with allegations against Rabiee. The new charges are in addition to those filed earlier in the month.
Prosecutors said the investigation is ongoing and the Redding Police Department continues to receive complaints about Rabiee from past patients.
According to Medical Board of California records, Hamid Rabiee is a licensed physician with no record of past administrative disciplinary actions or misdemeanor convictions. Licensing details show he graduated from Tehran University of Medical Sciences and Health Services in Iran in 1986. His license was temporarily suspended on February 14, 2018 after the allegations came to light.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Redding Police Department.