Redding man arrested for using tattoo parlor as drug front, police say

REDDING, Calif. – Redding police busted a tattoo parlor and found large amounts of various drugs.

This past Thursday, Officers from the Redding Police Department and agents from the Shasta Interagency Narcotics Task Force responded to Royal Syndicate Tattoo Parlor.

Police said they were investigating the business and the business owner, 44-year-old Donald Stroud of Redding.

Upon arrival, Stroud was searched and police said they found a usable amount of fentanyl.

Investigators said inside the tattoo parlor, they found meth in several places, drug paraphernalia, a large amount of marijuana, and “copious amounts” of drug packaging materials.

Stroud was booked into the Shasta County Jail for several charges including maintaining a business for the purpose of distributing controlled substances and possession of drugs for sale.