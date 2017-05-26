Redding woman tries to take son from his mother

Redding, Calif. – A bizarre attempted kidnapping incident played out Wednesday evening near the Shasta County Community Health and Human Services building in Redding.
According to the Redding Police Department, 30-year-old Redding resident Colleen Moore allegedly tried to take a woman’s 4-year-old son, claiming the boy was hers.
The mother told police she was pushing her son in a stroller around 5:00 p.m. when she was approached by Moore.
Moore took the boy from the stroller, claiming the child was hers. Police said she proceeded to act “very affectionate” towards the child.
The mother took the boy back and put him in a nearby family member’s vehicle.
RPD said Moore continued to claim the child was hers and pulled the boy out of the vehicle through an open window.
The mother once again took her child back, putting him in the stroller.
When the pair tried to walk away, Moore allegedly demanded the child be turned over to her.
She proceeded to follow the mother and son, accosting them while crossing a busy roadway that police said put them all at risk.
Moore was later apprehended and booked into the Shasta County Jail on charges of attempted kidnapping and child endangerment.