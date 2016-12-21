Redmond woman killed in Highway 97 crash

Deschutes County, Ore. – Oregon State Police responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles on Highway 97 around 6:30 Tuesday night.
According to OSP, a preliminary investigation shows a Saturn Ion sedan was traveling on the highway near milepost 126, south of Redmond. The driver of the Saturn lost control while passing another vehicle. It then slid sideways into the oncoming lanes of traffic. The Saturn collided with a Pontiac sedan then struck a BMW SUV before coming to rest on the highway.
The driver of the Saturn, identified by police as 24-year-old Redmond resident Kylee J. Bruce, was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the Pontiac and BMW both received non-life threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.
Police said Highway 97 was completely shut down for over an hour.
Troopers are looking for any witnesses to the crash. If you have any information, call OSP at 503-373-3555.