Refinery catches fire in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (KYW/CNN) – Three separate explosions sparked a massive fire at a south Philadelphia oil refinery.
The fire broke out around 4:00 Friday morning.
According to Philadelphia Energy Solutions, four people suffered minor injuries and were treated on site.
It hasn’t been determined what product was burning, but PES believes it was mostly propane.
It’s the second fire at the refinery in one month.
The facility is part of the largest oil refining complex on the East Coast.
PES and the Philadelphia Health Department are monitoring the air quality.