$10K worth of LEGOs found in Seattle toy trafficking bust

SEATTLE, Wa. (CNN)- Seattle police say they have disassembled a criminal LEGO trafficking operation brick by brick.
Police say they arrested a 67 year old store owner and seized more than 170 stolen LEGO sets. Police believe a thief shoplifted the LEGO sets from another store. In fact, undercover officers were in the store investigating the thefts when the suspected robber walked in to fence stolen LEGO.
The stolen goods are worth thousands of dollars. According to police, the owner knew the products were stolen. He now faces charges for trafficking in stolen property. Police are still investigating the alleged shoplifter.
Grace Smith is co-anchor for NBC5 News at 6. The Chicago native is a recent graduate of University of Miami with a Communication Honors degree specializing in Broadcast Journalism. She minored in Creative Writing and focused her senior thesis on social media usage and engagement. During her time at the University of Miami, she anchored multiple award-winning student television programs, covering everything from music festivals to the Super Bowl.
Though she loved Miami’s beaches, she’s thrilled to be in the Pacific Northwest where she can experience all four seasons and have a real Christmas tree! When she’s not at work, you can find Grace glued to any television showing live sports (especially if it’s the Chicago Bears) or attempting a new recipe as she learns to cook.