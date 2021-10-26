Home
$10K worth of LEGOs found in Seattle toy trafficking bust

SEATTLE, Wa. (CNN)- Seattle police say they have disassembled a criminal LEGO trafficking operation brick by brick.

Police say they arrested a 67 year old store owner and seized more than 170 stolen LEGO sets. Police believe a thief shoplifted the LEGO sets from another store. In fact, undercover officers were in the store investigating the thefts when the suspected robber walked in to fence stolen LEGO.

The stolen goods are worth thousands of dollars. According to police, the owner knew the products were stolen. He now faces charges for trafficking in stolen property. Police are still investigating the alleged shoplifter.

