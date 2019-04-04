173rd Fighter Wing ‘Race to Zero’

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A 5K run focusing on sexual assault prevention is coming up this weekend in Klamath Falls.
The run is hosted by the 173rd Fighter Wing’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Team.
Coordinator Amber Spotten explains the event is aimed at raising awareness. “Supporting those victims and survivors that we have in our community, both civilian and military – and also promoting dignity and respect among everybody, so that we can eventually prevent this type of violent crime from happening.”
The run will start off Saturday, April 6th at 2:PM from the Crater Lake / Klamath Regional Airport parking lot.
71 runners took part last year, 108 have registered for this year’s run. (Photo, courtesy 173rd Fighter Wing)
Registration is free – you can sign up online. https://einvitations.afit.edu/inv/anim.cfm?i=431419&k=0662430D7A5E
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.