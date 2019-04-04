Home
173rd Fighter Wing ‘Race to Zero’

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A 5K run focusing on sexual assault prevention is coming up this weekend in Klamath Falls.

The run is hosted by the 173rd Fighter Wing’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Team.

Coordinator Amber Spotten explains the event is aimed at raising awareness.  “Supporting those victims and survivors that we have in our community, both civilian and military – and also promoting dignity and respect among everybody, so that we can eventually prevent this type of violent crime from happening.”

The run will start off Saturday, April 6th at 2:PM from the Crater Lake / Klamath Regional Airport parking lot.

71 runners took part last year, 108 have registered for this year’s run.  (Photo, courtesy 173rd Fighter Wing)

Registration is free – you can sign up online.   https://einvitations.afit.edu/inv/anim.cfm?i=431419&amp;k=0662430D7A5E

