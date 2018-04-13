2 Klamath Falls brothers, and son to be honored as military heroes

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A ceremony will be held this weekend in Klamath Falls to recognize two brothers who died serving their country, and one of their sons who died from wounds suffered in the military.
David Lynn Evans was killed in action in Vietnam in 1968.
In 1970, his brother Norman Francis Evans died in a plane crash in Vietnam.
“Saturday, we’re doing a dedication for the ‘Heroes for Highways’ memorial highway signs.” Explains US Army Veteran Noko Herrera, who also serves as Commander of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association. “We have two brothers that were killed in Vietnam, so we’re going to go ahead and do a dedication to them.”
Norman Evans named his son after his brother.
David Lynn Evans died in 2011 following two tours of duty in the Middle East.
Few families have given more in service of their country.
“It does hit home.” Notes Herrera. “We’ve served with people that we never knew, and we will never see again. But when one of your brothers, or sisters in arms perishes, it’s something you carry with you forever.”
A ceremony to honor the three men will be held this Saturday afternoon at one at Veterans Memorial Park in Klamath Falls.
Highway signs will later be posted on Crater Lake Parkway, and on Highway 39.
The Evans family of Klamath Falls is one of only four Oregon families to lose two sons in the Vietnam war.