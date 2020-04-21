Home
$25,000 in aid to Klamath Falls restaurants

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The city of Klamath Falls is dedicating 25 thousand dollars to help support local restaurants.

The money is part of funding set aside by city council to help local businesses recover from Coronavirus related closure.

The relief effort is being coordinated through the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce.

“Purchase a gift certificate for five dollars, we’ll give you a gift certificate for ten dollars in return.”  Explains Chamber Director Heather Tramp.  “You’ll be able to select from a list of participating restaurants that are within city limits.”

Your five dollars then will go into a fund that will be used to assist local non-profit agencies.

You can purchase those gift certificates here:  klamath-county-chamber.myshopify.com/products/local-restaurant-program-2019

