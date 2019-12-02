3 years since deadly Ghost Ship Fire

OAKLAND, Calif. (NBC)– Monday is the third anniversary of the Ghost Ship warehouse fire which killed 36 people.
On December 2, 2016 a fire tore through the building, caused by an unpermitted electronic concert. The warehouse, which had safety violations, was also being used illegally as a living space.
On Sunday night, a memorial concert honored those who died and celebrated their art. It featured a seven-part program featuring traditional choral music along with audio and visual work of some of the victims. A few dozen people attended the event, most were victims’ friends and family.