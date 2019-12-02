Home
3 years since deadly Ghost Ship Fire

The interior of The Ghost Ship, the warehouse that caught fire on Friday, December 2, 2016

OAKLAND, Calif. (NBC)–  Monday is the third anniversary of the Ghost Ship warehouse fire which killed 36 people.

On December 2, 2016 a fire tore through the building, caused by an unpermitted electronic concert. The warehouse, which had safety violations, was also being used illegally as a living space.

On Sunday night, a memorial concert honored those who died and celebrated their art. It featured a seven-part program featuring traditional choral music along with audio and visual work of some of the victims. A few dozen people attended the event, most were victims’ friends and family.

 


