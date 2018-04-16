$50M construction project at Sky Lakes Medical Center

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A $50,000,000 construction project got underway Monday morning in Klamath Falls.
Work is now underway on the ‘Sky Lakes Collaborative Health Center’.
“Today is the first day of the construction project,” Tom Hottman said.
The four-story, 100,000 square foot building will be used for a mix of education, and patient treatment.
“Part of the structure will be used for academics,” added Hottman. “So, lecture halls, classrooms, that kind of thing – and then exam rooms, for patients.”
The building will include space for Cascades East, the OHSU Campus for Rural Health, and Sky Lakes primary care clinics.
The project is a joint effort between Sky Lakes and Oregon Health and Science University.
Hottman pointed out that nearby Oregon Tech may also play a role. “Oregon Tech has been in conversations to eventually put some degree programs in that academic space.”
Cascades East Family Medicine will remain open during construction, though patients will need to park in the new Sky Lakes parking structure.
Construction is scheduled for completion in late 2019.
A formal groundbreaking ceremony will be held at a later date.
Sky Lakes and OHSU began discussions on the project in the fall of 2015.
Plans were unveiled at a press conference the following spring.