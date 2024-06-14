$5M directed to Recovery Centers in Josephine and Klamath Counties

MEDFORD, Ore.- The Opioid Settlement Prevention, Treatment & Recovery Board, also known as the Opioid Settlement Board, directs $5 million to recovery centers in Josephine and Klamath counties.

The funding to the two counties is part of a larger $13 million statewide boost in substance use disorder recovery infrastructure.

Funding to individual recovery centers will be identified by the Alcohol and Drug Policy Commission (ADPC) Recovery Subcommittee in collaboration with the Oregon Health Authority.

Settlement Board Co-Chair, Annaliese Dolph, says this investment prioritizes high-need communities lacking access to supports for people in recovery.

A proposed timeline and implementation plan is scheduled to be brought to the Settlement Board for approval by September 1st.

