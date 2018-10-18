6 million dollar housing development opens in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Work is nearing completion on a six million dollar housing project in Klamath Falls.
A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday morning to mark the opening of the 32 unit ‘Sky Meadows’ housing project.
“Really excited!” Exclaimed Diana Otero of the Klamath Housing Authority. “This has been two years in the making, and so this is always the fun part – opening it up and getting people moved in, and getting to show it off to the community.”
The one, two, and three bedroom apartments on Homedale Road near Brixner School are earmarked for renters with limited income.
Debra Qualls is one of about two dozen tenants who have moved in. “I love it – it’s the first time I’ve had a brand new place, and it’s really nice – I love it.”
Efforts are underway to develop a 58 unit ‘Sunrise Vista’ complex on a neighboring property.
State tax credit funding was also used as part of the same project to buy two condemned homes in Klamath Falls.
Those homes were torn down and replaced with a triplex on Eighth Street, and a single-family home on Tunnel Street.
