94 year old Klamath Falls poet published

Klamath Falls, Ore.  – An aspiring young writer in Klamath Falls has just published his second book of poetry.

Robert Pickel is 94 years old, and he only recently began writing poetry.  “Well, for poetry, about a couple years.”

‘Sojourn’ is Pickel’s second book.

“Revelations’ was his first.

“I just wrote how I felt about different things.”  Explains Pickel.  “And that’s pretty much what it is.”

Pickel served in World War II, and the Korean conflict.

He also taught High School.

His work reflects a lifetime of experiences.

“A test is for us to know what’s best.”  Reads Pickel.  “We have a God who marks that test.”

Pickel lists Shelley and Wadsworth as his favorite poets.

Pickel offers some advice for writers just starting out:   “Just write from the heart.  How you feel about something – and that’s the best way to do it, I think.”

Pickel already has quite a few fans.

“Oh, to be living a simple life, bereft of all this financial strife.”  Reads Pickel.

You’ll find both of Robert Pickel’s books for sale on Amazon.

