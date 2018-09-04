A new Klamath Union High School opens for classes

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Students at Klamath Union High School are returning to class today in a freshly renovated school.
K.U. kicked off the school year with a rally for freshman students in what is basically a new school.
“It’s really exciting.” Notes student Rachel Moore. “We’ve waited all this time, and we’re finally in the building – I got to walk around it, and I got to see all these opportunities I didn’t have before.”
Students and staff have coped with modular classrooms and construction noise during the 46 million dollar renovation.
But, senior Jacob Schlottmann-McGonigle says the wait has been worth it. “Unbelievable – the facility we get to enter senior year on – and I believe it’s humbling that we get to end it with this.”
Some spelling errors made during construction have been corrected.
Senior Khrystina Dawes says there’s much more to the school. “I was so excited – I was really like, ran down a couple of hallways – I just wanted to look at it all.”
Principal Tony Swan says teachers and staff are also pleased with the new K.U.
“It feels awesome.” Swan beamed. “I’m so excited for today, feels like we’ve been waiting for years for this opportunity, the time is now for us to make it happen.”
The remodel comes as K.U. celebrates 90 years of education.
The project was made possible by a bond measure passed by voters in 2014.
The cafeteria, and arts department are still under construction.
Lunches are being brought in, and choir and band classes are being held at a nearby Lutheran church.
