A walk to the falls in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Flows on the Link river are now about as high as they’ve been in nearly 20 years…and a free walk is being offered this weekend to give you a rare look at ‘The Falls’ in Klamath Falls.

Todd Kepple of the Klamath County Museum will be leading a ‘High Water Walk’ on the Link River Saturday.  “We thought it would be interesting to bring people out here and take a look at this river while it’s flowing at two to three times the size it normally does.”

The snowy winter and spring runoff at now resulting in some great photo opportunities.

Saturday’s walk will also be a unique opportunity to see ‘The Falls’ in Klamath Falls.

The river rapids also provide a backdrop for an interpretive history lesson.

“Including the Native American village that was here for probably thousands of years.”  Notes Kepple.  “And then, how the arrival of European Americans changed the river.”

Kepple says the walk will start off at ten Saturday morning from ‘Putnam’s Point’ at the north end of the Link River Nature Trail.  “The weather might be pretty challenging for this hike, but it’s a rain or shine event.”

There is no charge for the hike, which is expected to take about an hour.

Saturday’s hike is co-hosted by the Bureau of Reclamation, they’ll have a representative along to help explain operations of the Link River Dam, and managing water flows.

 

