Abducted Washington girl found safe in New Mexico

Seattle, Wash. – An AMBER Alert was issued Tuesday for a 14-month-old girl who was allegedly abducted by her father who may be suicidal.

Seattle NBC affiliate KING reports Aleionna Wilson was taken from her Kent, Washington daycare around 10:00 Friday morning. Aleionna and her father, identified by police as Aleiondro Wilson, were last known to be in North Powder, Oregon on Friday.

The AMBER Alert was canceled around 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday after the Aleionna was found unharmed with her father in New Mexico. The pair were believed to traveling to Mexico.

Aleiondro is currently in custody.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the AMBER Alert was issued four days after the abduction.

