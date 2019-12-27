Home
Agard arraigned on murder charges

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The suspect from a recent murder in Klamath County appeared before a judge Friday afternoon.

Corey Agard was arraigned on multiple charges before Judge Daniel Bunch.

Agard is accused of shooting and killing Pedro Padilla sometime after November 22nd.

Investigators believe Agard was hired by Tori Hill to carry out the murder for $10,000.

Klamath County Deputy District Attorney Cole Chase says Hill was arraigned on multiple charges Thursday.  “Aggravated murder, conspiracy to commit murder, abuse of a corpse in the second degree, and two counts of tampering with physical evidence.”

Investigators believe Padilla was shot in the head at Hill’s home between Merrill and Malin.

His body was then disposed of in a pond near the Falcon Heights area south of Klamath Falls.

Chase notes the investigation is still active.  “Currently looking for at least two individuals that we believe have person knowledge of what occurred as it relates to the death of Pedro Padilla.”

Those with any information are asked to contact police.

Tori Hill and Corey Agard are both held without bail at the Klamath County Jail.

Information in the case will be presented to a grand jury next week.

