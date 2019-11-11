Amateur astronomers in Klamath Falls view transit of Mercury

Klamath Falls, Ore. – While astronomers generally meet under night skies, several were out for the sunrise Monday in Klamath Falls.
Greg Christensen was part of a small group that met just before dawn at the Klamath Commons Park. “We’re here to look at the transit of Mercury across the surface of the Sun.”
Viewing the event safely requires special solar filters, or projection options.
The planet appeared as a tiny dot crossing the Sun.
“Mercury goes around the Sun quite a bit faster than we do.” Explains Christensen. “And its orbit is slightly off, so that it doesn’t always come across the surface of the Sun – but it is today.”
Christensen began stargazing more than 30 years ago.
“Halley’s Comet in ’86.” Christensen recalls. “I went out, saw it in the eastern sky, and that is what got me hooked. And I’ve been pursuing it ever since.”
The next transit of Mercury will take place in 2032.
The Klamath County Museum regularly hosts astronomy ‘star parties’.
They’ll be hosting one coming up Saturday, November 23rd with focus on Venus and Jupiter.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.