Ambulance stolen while medics tended to patient in WA

KELSO, Wash. — An ambulance was stolen while crews were attending to a patient in Washington.

Firefighters from Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue responded to a private residence for a report of breathing difficulties Friday afternoon. While they were working, a family member of the patient drove off in the Medic Unit.

Several police agencies pursued the vehicle, with lights activated, down I-5 southbound. The Medic Unit crossed multiple lanes of traffic going at least 80 mph, according to a statement from Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue.

Meanwhile, fire crews remained on scene to assist the patient with her home oxygen.

Police used spike strips on north and southbound lanes of I-5, puncturing all six tires. The suspect drove the ambulance into the median, where officers and a K-9 took the suspect into custody. The name of the subject has not been released.  No injuries were reported.

