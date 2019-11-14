Home
Animal Control changes in Klamath County

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Klamath County Animal Control is operating under new management.

Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputy Terry Brown investigates complaints of animal neglect and abuse.

“Our job is to speak for the animals.”  Notes Deputy Brown.  “Because they can’t speak for themselves.”

Animal Control operations were taken over by the Sheriff’s Office in early July.

Ten animals were seized last week from a property just north of Klamath Falls.

“Lack of food, lack of water, lack of minimum care requirements, basically.”  Explains Brown, adding the county made an effort to work with the owner.  “The livestock owner was given at least a dozen warnings and attempts to remedy the situation, and take care of his animals properly.”

The animals are now being cared for at the Large Animal Shelter on Miller Island Road.

Cats and dogs are still licensed through the Animal Control Office on Washburn Way.

Deputy Brown has made use of both shelters.  “I have recently adopted my own dog, and we just adopted a horse from the Large Animal facility about a week ago.”

But, more homes are needed.

“We have several horses out here.”  Brown points out.  “And at some point, we will possibly have some goats and chickens.”

The Klamath Large Animal Shelter appreciates any donations of money and supplies.

You’ll find more information on adoptions, and how you can help here:  klamathlargeanimals.org

 

