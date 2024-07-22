Ashland’s Early Childhood Affordability Grant Program Expanding

ASHLAND, Ore. – Ashland’s early childhood affordability grant program started accepting a second round of applicants on July 12. The program was launched in August 2023 to increase affordability and access to quality childcare.

Oregon is a childcare and early learning desert– for every three seats, only one student can access proper care.

Through the grant, $135,000 of funds are granted to eligible licensed and certified preschools and daycare providers in Ashland, both for-profit and non-profit.

Ashland City Councilor Paula Hyatt said, “The primary mission of the program is to create a network of early learning care options within our local community that’s supportive of our Ashland working families, the Ashland economy, and most importantly our children.”

Hyatt is on the Affordable Childcare Ad Hoc Committee, the committee responsible for launching the grant program.

Originally, the program was only able to award scholarships to low- and moderate-income families on a sliding scale, but this year it has expanded to include funding for infrastructure and supportive staff. This includes toddler care, special needs programming and behavioral support.

