Badger to Owl program unveiled in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Higher education officials in Klamath Falls are working on ways to transform badgers into owls.
The ‘Badger to Owl’ program is aimed at helping Klamath Community College students continue their education at Oregon Institute of Technology, with a big discount.
“Students at KCC who receive their associate degree and qualify for this program can then transfer to Oregon Tech.” Explains Ashley Van Essen of Oregon Tech Public Affairs. “Then receive their first terms tuition, and then last terms tuition waived.”
Van Essen says that tuition waiver can add up to a lot of money. “It will be a minimum of $5,500, and could increase up to 6 thousand, 7 thousand depending on the program, depending on the year.”
The program expands on agreements already in place between KCC and OIT.
“This is the first one of its type to actually offer tuition waivers.” Notes Van Essen.
Details are available through Klamath Community College, and Oregon Tech.
“We just want to be able to offer the residents of Klamath County the opportunity to have an associate degree from a school right in their back yard.” Points out Van Essen. “And then a bachelors degree in a very easy way to navigate their education.”
The first ‘Badger to Owl’ cohort will begin this fall.
March 1st is the deadline to apply for fall term enrollment at Oregon Tech.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.