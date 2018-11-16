Tulelake, Cal. – If you’ve ever doubted whether super heroes exist, or if wishes really can come true…this story is for you.
Natalie and Nick Scott learned 9 years ago their son Miles had leukemia.
“I just remember sobbing hysterically.” Recalls Natalie. “And thinking how, what’s going to happen – I just had no idea, you have no idea.”
Miles completed his treatment 5 years ago.
The Make-A-Wish Foundation made Miles’ dream to meet Batman come true by transforming San Francisco into Gotham City.
“I met Batman.” Notes Miles. “I rode in a Lamborghini, I met the Chief of Police.”
Nick Scott says Miles is now cancer-free. “Health is doing very well. He goes once a year for checkups, everything has been flying colors so far. So far, so good.”
Miles is now 10. “I do basketball, and baseball – and I’m now in fifth grade.”
Natalie believes that Batman played an important role in helping her son. “I think Batman helped Miles get through his wish – and all super heroes in general. He loved dressing up, and so that gave him some sort of fire, I think, to keep him going.”
Miles has also brought a lot of attention to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
“Make-A-Wish just brightens up kid’s lives, and helps the family cope.” Notes Nick. “It’s not really just for the kid, it’s for the whole family that has to deal with the ordeal together.”
Miles is still a big Batman fan, though he confesses that he and the Caped Crusader don’t really have any super-powers.
“Batman doesn’t really have superpowers.” States Miles. “He’s just got gadgets and stuff.”
But then, Miles still has the super power to give hope to total strangers, and make the world smile.
About 20 thousand people turned out for Batkid’s visit to San Francisco 5 years ago.
The Make-A-Wish Foundation estimates that Batkid triggered nearly 2 billion hits on social media.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.