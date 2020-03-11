Bid to purchase Eternal Hills Cemetery under review

Klamath Falls, Ore. – An offer has been made for the purchase of Eternal Hills and Memorial Gardens in Klamath Falls, but concerns have been raised about the potential buyer.
Klamath County Commissioner Derrick DeGroot says a $250,000 offer has been made for Eternal Hills and Memorial Gardens.
“I will tell you that there were concerns with the potential purchaser.” Notes DeGroot. “It appears that it could be a ‘straw purchase’ for the previous owner.”
Former owner Robert Gordon lost his license to operate the cemetery in 2016 following numerous complaints.
The state placed the property under involuntary bankruptcy in 2017.
“I don’t think there’s ever been a situation where there’s been a forced bankruptcy on a cemetery in the state of Oregon ever before.” DeGroot points out.
The sale must be approved by the state.
The bid is now under a 23 day review period.
DeGroot says other parties have expressed an interest. “There are other private firms and investors that are looking at this cemetery, other than this potential purchase, where Mr. Gordon might be involved.”
Conditions at the cemetery have deteriorated to the point where volunteers are doing cleanup.
Eventual sale of the cemetery will free up funds for maintenance.
But Degroot cautions the sale must be tended carefully, too. “Be patient. The last thing that we want to do with this is get it wrong. We need to get it right the first time, and make sure that we don’t repeat past mistakes.”
Attorneys for Robert Gordon deny any financial link to the group making a bid on Eternal Hills.
However, bankruptcy court investigators say the relationships between the parties are unclear.
