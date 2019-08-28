Home
Big 5 robbery suspect sought in Klamath Falls

Big 5 robbery suspect sought in Klamath Falls

Regional , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Police have released a photo of a man who robbed the Big 5 Sporting Goods store in Klamath Falls Tuesday.

The man entered the store around noon, demanded cash from a checker, then left on foot.

The suspect is described as having a slightly dark complexion, about 50 years old, six feet tall, with a moderate build and a slight belly.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »