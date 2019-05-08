Bike lane barriers return to Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Street crews got an early start putting in posts along a protected bike lane in Klamath Falls Tuesday.
Klamath Falls City Engineer Scott Souders says street crews began re-installing the delineators on Oregon Avenue. “Parks Department has been working to get all the trees pruned up – we’re looking at this as one of our focus corridors.”
Crews will also be re-striping the full length of the bike lane.
The protected bike lane extends a little over two miles from the junction of Oregon Avenue and Beihn Street to Ninth and Main downtown.
The buffered bike lane was dedicated in June of 2018.
While the project has been met with mixed reviews, the delineators are going back in after being removed for the winter.
Souders says the project will also get a boost from some high school students next week as part of ‘Give Back Day’. “Some of the kids from Klamath Union High School will be installing the balance of the delineators along Ninth Street, so by the end of the day on Thursday the 16th, we hope to have everything in place.”
Crews hope to have all work done by ‘Bike to Work Day’ on Friday, May 17th.
