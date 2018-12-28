Boy Scout Troop 71 offers Christmas tree pickup in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – If you need some help getting rid of your natural Christmas tree in Klamath Falls, a local Boy Scout troop may be able to help.
Members of Troop 71 will be picking up trees on Saturday, January 5th.
A five dollar donation is requested, but most folks give a little extra.
“People were generous.” Scout Mark Elfbrandt noted of last year’s effort. “We got bags of candy, sometimes – so that was pretty nice.”
Scout Jacob Bruner notes that the trees are disposed of in an environmentally-friendly way. “We pick up a tree, and then we either take it to the dump for recycling, or we feed it to a goat farm.”
To arrange for a pickup in Klamath Falls, call: (541) 850-9217 or (541) 891-7447.
