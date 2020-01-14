Home
Bradley pleads ‘not guilty’ to Klamath County murder charges

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Klamath Falls woman pleaded ‘not guilty’ Tuesday morning to murder charges.

Gilliam Bradley is charged in connection with the deaths of Donald Cheatham and Sean Gates.

A third person also sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The shootings happened early on the morning of November 19th at Fairview Park.

Police say Bradley attempted to conceal a rifle and a handgun used in the shootings by hiding the weapons under bark in a play area.

