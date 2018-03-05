Home
Bridge closure limits 97 access to downtown Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A major link between Highway 97 and downtown Klamath Falls is closing for the next three months.

The northbound ramp from Highway 97 over Link River to Main Street is closed for construction.

Jarod Johnson of the Oregon Department of Transportation explains.  “They’re taking the top several inches of the concrete off the deck, and then re-pouring the concrete on the deck.”

The $900,000 project is scheduled for completion by the end of May.

The extensive closure could make things a little rough on businesses who rely on highway traffic.

One of those business is the Waffle Hut.

It just opened in its new location over the weekend…but the staff is optimistic customers will seek them out.

“They’ll do what it takes to get to us.”  Notes April Maxwell of Waffle Hut.  “I guarantee it.  The way we’ve been this weekend, they’ll be back, and our regulars will find a way to get to us.”

Jarod Johnson says O.D.O.T. is aware the project will be an inconvenience for many.  “We appreciate people being patient with us through this process.”

Once the repair is complete, O.D.O.T. hopes the ramp will be ready for another 20 to 30 years of service.

