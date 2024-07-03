Brody the Therapy Dog Spreads Joy at Medford Airport

MEDFORD, Ore. – Traveling can be stressful, especially during the holidays but a warm welcome can make all the difference.

Brody, a certified therapy dog with the ‘Alliance for Therapy Dogs’, is now making occasional visits to the Medford Airport.

With his wagging tail and gentle demeanor, Brody greets travelers at baggage claim, offering comfort to those who need it most.

The chihuahua was rescued 4 years ago by his owner and handler Susan Roberts. “Brody is nothing but 10 pounds of love and he loves people, he loves kids. And I thought a therapy dog would be a perfect job for him because he likes to say hi.”

Brody’s certification ensures he has undergone training and testing to provide effective therapy to the public.

He also makes visits to local libraries and schools and is in the process of getting approved to provide therapy to people in hospice care.

