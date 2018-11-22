California’s High Sierras dusted with snow this Thanksgiving

SIERRA, Calif. (KCRA/NBC) – Some people in California are getting a surprise “White Thanksgiving.”
With plenty of mountain snow, the Sierras looked like a winter wonderland late Wednesday night, the white stuff complicating holiday trips for many on one of the busiest travel days of the year.
Crews put chain controls in place for drivers dealing with the slushy mix, leaving some unsuspecting drivers switching from flip-flops to boots before pulling chains from the trunk.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says a number of people slid-off the road along the summit