Campaign to ‘light the tower’ at Ross Ragland Theater

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A capital campaign is now underway to help upgrade the Ross Ragland theater in Klamath Falls.
It’s been a while since the tower of the Ross Ragland Theater was lit up with neon.
A campaign is now underway to raise $350,000 to bring back that look.
“It’s really important for us to re-light that tower.” Explains Terra Russo, Director of Development and Marketing at the Ross Ragland Theater. “And bring that vibrancy back to downtown.”
Russo notes that light emitting diodes, or LED’s would be used. “That’s kind of the new way of creating that neon look – but it’s better operationally, it’s easier to maintain, it’s less expensive to run.”
Other improvements sought include new carpet, and a main curtain.
“We’re also looking at upgrading the marquee, repainting the outside of the building, updating the seating.” Adds Russo.
Director and performer Dan Neubauer sees the campaign as an investment. “The Ragland is really one of the drawing cards for this community, when it comes to bringing in people.”
The capital campaign to light the tower is expected to run about a year.
For more information on the campaign, you can contact Terra Russo at (541) 884-0651, ext. 123.
You’ll find much more about the Ross Ragland Theater at: rrtheater.org
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.