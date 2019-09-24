Home
Campaign to ‘light the tower’ at Ross Ragland Theater

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A capital campaign is now underway to help upgrade the Ross Ragland theater in Klamath Falls.

It’s been a while since the tower of the Ross Ragland Theater was lit up with neon.

A campaign is now underway to raise $350,000 to bring back that look.

“It’s really important for us to re-light that tower.”  Explains Terra Russo, Director of Development and Marketing at the Ross Ragland Theater.  “And bring that vibrancy back to downtown.”

Russo notes that light emitting diodes, or LED’s would be used.  “That’s kind of the new way of creating that neon look – but it’s better operationally, it’s easier to maintain, it’s less expensive to run.”

Other improvements sought include new carpet, and a main curtain.

“We’re also looking at upgrading the marquee, repainting the outside of the building, updating the seating.”  Adds Russo.

Director and performer Dan Neubauer sees the campaign as an investment.  “The Ragland is really one of the drawing cards for this community, when it comes to bringing in people.”

The capital campaign to light the tower is expected to run about a year.

For more information on the campaign, you can contact Terra Russo at (541) 884-0651, ext. 123.

You’ll find much more about the Ross Ragland Theater at:  rrtheater.org

